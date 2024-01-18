US launches another barrage of missiles against Houthi

Washington: The US military fired another wave of ship- and submarine-launch missile strikes against Houthi-controlled sites Wednesday, US Central

Command said, marking the fourth time in days it has directly targeted the group in Yemen as violence that ignited in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war continues to spill over in the Middle East.

The strikes were launched from the Red

Sea and hit 14 missiles that the command deemed an “imminent threat.”

The strikes followed an official announcement Wednesday that the US has put the Houthis back on its list of specially designated global terrorists.