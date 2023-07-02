US: Kansas shooting hospitalises 9 people

Kansas: A shooting in a Kansas nightclub early on Sunday morning left seven people with gunshot wounds and two more people hospitalised after being trampled as people fled, police said.

Shots were fired just before 1 am in the City Nightz nightclub on North Washington Street, Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said during a press conference at the scene.

“We have seven people who have been shot. We have two people who have been trampled during the mass exodus out (of) the club,” Moses said, noting the investigation was still in the preliminary stage.

There were no fatalities, but there was one critical injury. All the victims were being treated at an area hospital, Moses said. The gunshot victims included five men between the ages of 21 and 34, a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman, Moses said during a news conference later Sunday morning. The two people who were trampled were a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old male. agencies

Shots were fired from at least four guns during the incident, Moses said. A person whom police believe was one of perhaps several shooters has been taken into custody, he said. Detective Chris Merceau said during the news conference that police have been called to the nightclub about a dozen times this year for various incidents.