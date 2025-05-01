US issues ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for 21 countries

Washington: The US State Department has issued a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for 21 countries, adding two new nations to the list in April. These warnings cite risks including terrorism, civil unrest, wrongful detentions, armed conflict, and health emergencies.

The list includes nations grappling with serious security threats, ranging from ongoing wars and terrorism to political instability. The countries currently under the State Department’s Level 4 advisory are:

Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burma (Myanmar), Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, Yemen

Despite the increase in Level 4 advisories, domestic travel interest among Americans remains high.