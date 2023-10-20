US issues caution for Americans travelling overseas amid Israel war

Washington: Amid the Israel-Gaza war, increasing anti-US protests and potential terrorist attacks, the United States has issued a worldwide caution for Americans travelling overseas.

The US State Department on Thursday issued a ‘worldwide caution’ alert as Middle East tensions soar.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations orviolent actions against US citizens and interests, the Department of State advises US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” the travel advisory said. “US citizens should stay alert in locations frequented by tourists,” the advisory said.

The advisory also urged US citizens to enrol in the ‘Smart Traveler Enrollment Programme’ so that they can receive information and alerts and can be easily located in an emergency overseas.

The latest conflict has been triggered by the unprecedented attacks against Israel by Hamas militants on October 7. Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive in Gaza to avenge the attacks.

More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, including children, and more than 4,500 people have been injured, Israeli officials said.

At least 3,400 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 12,000

have been injured, according to the Palestinian Health Authority. The sudden escalation in hostilities between Israel and Palestine has triggered global concerns. Leading powers like the US, France and the UK have emphasised the importance of preventing the situation from further

escalation.