US: Iran seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Dubai: Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker as it travelled through the narrow Strait of Hormuz on Friday, a US official said, turning the ship into Iranian territorial waters in the first-such interdiction in months in the strategic waterway.

The ship, the Talara, had been travelling from Ajman, United Arab Emirates, onward to Singapore when Iranian forces intercepted it, said the US defence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters.

A US Navy MQ-4C Triton drone had been circling above the area where the Talara was for hours on Friday observing the seizure, flight-tracking data analysed by The Associated Press showed.

A private security firm, Ambrey, described the assault as involving three small boats approaching the Talara.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre separately acknowledged the incident, saying a possible “state activity” forced the Talara to turn into Iranian territorial waters. The ship’s Greek owners did not respond to requests for comment. The Navy has blamed Iran for a series of limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers in 2019, as well as for a fatal drone attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker that killed two European crew members in 2021.

