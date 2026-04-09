US-Iran ceasefire: Pakistan claims mediation; China’s role in focus

Islamabad: Iran and the United States have agreed to a two-week ceasefire following a period of sustained tensions, with Pakistan claiming to have played a mediating role. The agreement was reached after multiple rounds of talks.

United States President Donald Trump credited China with persuading Iran to come to the negotiating table. According to reports, China applied pressure on both sides with the stated objective of ensuring regional stability and safeguarding global trade routes, contributing to the implementation of the temporary ceasefire.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held telephone conversations with United States and Iranian leaders in the lead-up to the agreement. On Tuesday, he posted on X, tagging Donald Trump, Vance, Rubio, Witkoff, and Iranian leaders, proposing a two-week ceasefire. United States-based reports indicated that China exerted pressure on both Iran and the United States to enable the ceasefire. The move was presented as contributing to regional security as well as stability in global oil supply and trade routes.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged all sides to exercise restraint and respect the US-Iran ceasefire, amid reports of violations of the truce across the conflict zone.

The US and Iran earlier agreed on a conditional two-week ceasefire that included the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for shipping.

“Violations of ceasefire have been reported at few places across the conflict zone which undermine the spirit of peace process,” Shehbaz said in a post on X.

“I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards peaceful settlement of the conflict,” he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir and discussed the violation of the ceasefire by Israel in Lebanon, state-run IRNA news agency reported.

The development comes as Pakistan was preparing to host the peace talks between the US and Iran on Friday in Islamabad.