US intercepts fifth sanctioned tanker

WASHINGTON: US forces boarded another oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea, according to the US military on Friday, as the Trump administration continues to target sanctioned tankers travelling to and from Venezuela.

The pre-dawn action was carried out by US Marines and Navy, taking part in the monthslong buildup of forces in the Caribbean, according to US Southern Command, which declared “there is no safe haven for criminals” as it announced the seizure of the vessel called the Olina.

Southern Command posted unclassified footage on social media of a US helicopter landing on the vessel and US personnel conducting a search of the deck.

The Olina is the fifth tanker that has been seized by US forces as part of a broader effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to control the distribution of Venezuela’s oil products globally following the US ouster of President Nicolás Maduro in a surprise nighttime raid.

A Southern Command spokesperson told The Associated Press that the Navy and Marine Corps forces were supporting the Department of Homeland Security, which was in charge of

the operation.agencies