US: Indian-origin family of 4 found dead inside home

New York: An Indian-origin couple and their two children were found dead in their home in the US state of New Jersey and police are investigating the matter as a homicide.

Tej Pratap Singh, 43, and Sonal Parihar, 42, were found dead alongside their 10-year-old son and 6-year-old in their Plainsboro home sometime after 4:30 pm on Wednesday, the Plainsboro Police Department said.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Eamon Blanchard of the Plainsboro Police Department announced on Thursday that a homicide is currently under investigation. On the evening of October 4, authorities received a 911 call requesting a welfare check at a residence in Plainsboro.