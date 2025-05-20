US imposes visa curbs on Indian travel firms aiding ‘illegal immigration’

washington: The US on Monday said that it is imposing visa restrictions on owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies in India for knowingly facilitating “illegal immigration” to the United States.

“Mission India’s Consular Affairs and Diplomatic Security Service work every day across our Embassy and Consulates to actively identify and target those engaged in facilitating illegal immigration and human smuggling and trafficking operations,” the State Department said in a statement.

The Department of State is “taking steps today to impose visa restrictions on owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies based and operating in India for knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the United States”, it said.

The statement added that the US will “continue to take steps to impose visa restrictions against owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies to cut off alien smuggling networks”. It said this visa restriction policy is global and even applies to individuals who otherwise qualify for the Visa Waiver Programme.