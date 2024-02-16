US House passes Quad Bill

Washington: The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed the Quad bill which instructs the Biden administration to establish a Quad Intra-Parliamentary Working Group to facilitate closer cooperation between the US, Australia, India and Japan.

Quad is a plurilateral framework comprising India, Australia, Japan, and the US, with a shared

commitment to upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, amidst China’s aggressive behaviour in the strategically vital SCS.