US held secret positive talks and mediators on truce deal?

Washington: Senior US officials engaged in discussions last night with Hamas leaders, and mediators from Egypt and Qatar, Reuters reports, citing two Egyptian sources.

The conversation between the Americans and Egyptians included talks on who would govern Gaza after the war, says Reuters, and touched on specific names of figures who could be involved in its management.

The sources say that the talks “ended positively” and that they point to a transition to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in

the near future.