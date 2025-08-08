US has ‘no plans’ to recognise Palestinian state: Vance

London: US Vice President JD Vance met with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Friday at a stately

home south of London, with the two leaders saying the agenda includes global economics and the Israel-Hamas war and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Taking questions from reporters before their talks, Vance addressed the UK decision to recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza, saying he wasn’t sure what such recognition would even mean, “given the lack of a functional government there.”

Asked whether Trump had been given a heads up on Israel’s announced intent to occupy Gaza City, Vance said he wouldn’t go into such conversations.

“If it was easy to bring peace to that region of the world, it would have been done already,” he said.

The meeting comes amid debates between Washington and London about the best way to end the wars between Russia and Ukraine, as well as Israel and Hamas.

It’s also taking place as the United Kingdom tries to come to favourable terms for steel and aluminum exports to the US, and the two sides work out details of a broader trade deal announced at the end of June.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he hoped to meet with US President Donald Trump next week, comments that came a day before Trump’s deadline for Moscow to show progress in ending the nearly 3½-year war in Ukraine.