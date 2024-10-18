US has broken immigration system that needs to be repaired: Kamala Harris

Washington: The United States has a broken immigration system that needs to be repaired, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday in a rare interview with the

Republican-leaning news channel during which she sparred with its popular host.

Harris made these remarks in an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier. Baier repeatedly pressed the Democratic presidential nominee on illegal immigration, taxpayer

support for gender transition surgery and other areas that closely aligned with former President Donald Trump’s regular attacks against her.

With 20 days before the election, Harris tried to defend her record on immigration and the economy. On being asked how many undocumented immigrants have illegally entered the US under the Biden-Harris administration. Harris did not give a number.

Harris responded: “Bret, let’s just get to the point, OK? The point is that we have a broken immigration system that needs to be repaired.” “So, your Homeland Security Secretary said that 85 per cent of apprehensions,” Baier interjected. “I’m not finished. We have an immigration system,” Harris tried to continue with her answer.

“It’s a rough estimate that 6 million people have been released into the country,” the Fox News anchor interrupted again. “And let me just finish. I’ll get to the question. I promise you. I was beginning to answer,” the vice president pleaded.