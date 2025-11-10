US government shutdown reaches its 40th day

Washington: The government shutdown stretched into its 40th day Sunday even as senators held a weekend session in hopes of finding an end to the impasse that has disrupted flights nationwide, threatened food assistance for millions of Americans and left federal workers without pay.

The Senate has shown few signs of progress over a weekend that could be crucial for the shutdown fight. Republican leaders are hoping to hold votes on bills that would reopen the government into January while also approving full-year funding for several parts of government. The necessary Democratic support for that effort was far from guaranteed.

“We’re only a handful of votes away” from passing legislation to reopen the government, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Saturday.

Democratic leaders are pushing hard for an extension of subsidies for health plans offered under the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Republicans have rejected that offer, but signalled openness to an emerging proposal from a small group of moderate Democrats to end the shutdown in exchange for a later vote on the “Obamacare” subsidies that make coverage more affordable.