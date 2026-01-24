US formally withdraws from World Health Organization

New York: The US has finalised its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation, one year after President Donald Trump announced America was ending its 78-year-old commitment, federal officials said Thursday.

But it’s hardly a clean break.

The US owes more than USD 130 million to the global health agency, according to WHO.

And Trump administration officials acknowledge that they haven’t finished working out some issues, such as lost access to

data from other countries that could give

America an early warning of a new pandemic.

The withdrawal will hurt the global response to new outbreaks and will hobble the ability of US

scientists and pharmaceutical companies to

develop vaccines and medicines against new threats, said Lawrence Gostin, a public health law expert at Georgetown University.

“In my opinion, it’s the most ruinous presidential decision in my lifetime,” he said.