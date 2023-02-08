US forces returning to Philippines amid threats

ubic Bay: Once-secret ammunition bunkers and barracks lay abandoned, empty and overrun by weeds vestiges of American firepower in what used to be the United States’ largest overseas naval base at Subic Bay in the northern Philippines. But that may change in the near future. The US has been taking steps to rebuild its military might in the Philippines more than 30 years after the closure of its large bases in the country and reinforcing an arc of military alliances in Asia in a starkly different post-Cold War era.