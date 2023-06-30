US flies nuclear-capable bombers as tensions soar with North Korea

Seoul: The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers to the Korean Peninsula on Friday in its latest show of force against North Korea, days after the North staged massive anti-US rallies in its capital.

The long-range B-52 bombers took part in joint aerial drills with other US and South Korean fighter jets over the peninsula, South Korea’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The bombers’ flyover is the latest in a series of temporary US deployments of strategic assets in South Korea in response to North Korea’s push to expand its nuclear arsenal.

Two weeks ago, the US deployed a nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying about 150 Tomahawk missiles to South Korean waters for the first time in six years.

The USS Michigan’s arrival came a day after North Korea resumed missile tests to protest previous US-South Korean drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.

The South Korean Defence Ministry said the B-52 bombers’ deployment boosted the visibility of US strategic assets to the peninsula.

It said the allies have been demonstrating their firm resolve to strengthen combined

defense postures and will continue joint drills involving US strategic bombers.

On Sunday, more than 120,000 North Koreans participated in mass rallies in Pyongyang to mark the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War.

During the rallies, officials and residents delivered speeches vowing “merciless revenge” against the United States over the war while accusing the US of plotting an invasion on

North Korea.