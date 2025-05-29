US envoy’s residence in Damascus reopened

Damascus: An American flag was hoisted outside of the long-shuttered US ambassador’s residence in Damascus on Thursday, in a sign of growing ties between Washington and the new Syrian government.

The US ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack arrived to inaugurate the residence, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported.

He met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and attended the signing of an agreement for a consortium of Qatari, Turkish and US companies for development of a 5,000-megawatt energy project.

Under the deal, a consortium led by Qatar’s UCC Concession Investments — along with Power International USA and

Turkey’s Kalyon GES Enerji Yatirimlari, Cengiz Enerji — will develop four combined-cycle gas turbines with a total generating capacity estimated at approximately 4,000 megawatts and a 1,000-megawatt solar power plant.