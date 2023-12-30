US elections: Trump’s dominance in GOP frustrates some in Iowa eager

Des Moines: The Iowa frenzy is typically in full force by now.

With less than three weeks until the Iowa caucuses formally usher in the presidential nomination process, White House hopefuls are usually in a heated competition.

They fan out across the state and pack as many events into a single day as is humanly possible all in a bid to appeal to undecided voters and lock down support that could lift them to victory in Iowa and keep them in the race for months to come.

But as the campaign intensifies ahead of the January 15 caucuses, the normal frenzy is subdued. While the schedule is filling up, former President Donald Trump is such a commanding force in the party that some voters worry the contest that normally transforms Iowa into the centre of the political world may turn out to be something of a snooze.

“It’s kind of frustrating,” said Jenna Maifeld, a 19-year-old student at the University of Iowa who is eager to participate in her first caucus but is disappointed with the campaign cycle’s lack of competition. “I feel like a lot of people’s voices aren’t being heard.”

There’s still time for the dynamics of the race to shift. And Trump’s rivals are hardly ceding the state to him, working to convince voters that his victory isn’t inevitable. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has effectively centred his campaign on Iowa, pumping it with advertising and crafting a robust travel schedule of events and media availabilities. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is also campaigning throughout Iowa, stepping up criticism of Trump while laying the groundwork for a potentially stronger showing in New Hampshire, where the January 23 primary includes more independent voters.

The question is whether any of those efforts will notably erode Trump’s standing, a prospect some voters find unlikely at this point.

“A lot of candidates are hoping that one of these spears in his back will finally take him down, but I doubt it,” said Nick Peters, a 31-year-old from Prairie City who is also among the Iowa Republicans frustrated by Trump’s dominance.

Trump enters the final stretch before the caucuses facing a host of challenges. He’s the subject of 91 criminal charges related to everything from his handling of classified information to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The Colorado Supreme Court and Maine’s top election official have recently declared Trump ineligible to appear on their states’ ballots, decisions the former president is likely to appeal to the US Supreme Court.