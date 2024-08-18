US elections: Trump claims he’s ‘better looking’ than Harris

Washington: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has launched fresh personal attacks against his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, disparaging her physical appearance and insisting that he was “much better looking than her”.

The former president made the comments at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday while referencing a recent Time Magazine cover that features Vice President Harris.

“I’m much better looking than her,” Trump, 78, declared after criticising Time Magazine’s illustrator for being “too generous” with a portrait of Harris, 59. This isn’t the first time he’s brought up the topic, which also came up at previous rallies.

“Time Magazine doesn’t have a picture of her. They have this unbelievable artist drawing her,” he said. “They took a lot of pictures that didn’t work out so they hired a sketch artist.”

Trump spoke for nearly two hours quickly hitting on Vice President Harris’ economic policy rollout before going off script and calling himself “better looking”, The Hill reported.

The attack line from Trump was one of many against Harris and her Democratic allies at Saturday’s rally.

Trump last week said he was “entitled” to personally attack Harris because he doesn’t “have a lot of respect for her”, as he dismissed calls from allies to refocus his campaign on policy issues in his bid to reclaim the White House on November 5.

Trump during Saturday’s rally in Pennsylvania also attacked President Joe Biden for dropping out of the presidential race.

Pennsylvania is set to play a deciding role in November’s election with its 19 Electoral College votes up for grabs.