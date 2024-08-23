US elections: Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination

Chicago: Kamala Harris used her forceful presidential acceptance speech to present herself as a leader who could unite the country to chart a “new way forward” and warned Americans of “extremely serious” consequences of putting her Republican rival Donald Trump back in the White House.

Vice President Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, on Thursday night accepted her party’s presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, on the 10th wedding anniversary.

The 59-year-old leader walked on stage to thunderous applause and a standing ovation from the audience. Chants of “Yes You Can!” erupted before her remarks.

Taking the stage at the United Center in Chicago to accept her nomination, Harris, who was a tough prosecutor in California before becoming US Vice President, said she is no stranger to unlikely journeys.

“I promise to be a president for all Americans. You can always trust me to

put country above party and self, to hold sacred America’s fundamental principles, from the rule of law,

to free and fair elections, to the peaceful transfer of power,” she said in the most important speech of her amazing political career.

While introducing herself to Americans, Harris fondly remembered her mother Shyamala Gopalan and said that she misses her every day, especially when she is on the verge of breaking the highest glass ceiling of the United States.

She said the November 5 election is the most important in America’s history.

“Our nation with this election has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past.

A chance to chart a new way forward.

Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans,” she said in her 40-minute speech.