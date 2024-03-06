US elections: Biden and Trump sweep Super Tuesday primaries

US President Joe Biden from the Democratic Party and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump have swept in their parties’ presidential nomination primaries held in 15 states across the US, paving the way for a rematch between them in November. After Super Tuesday’s election results, Trump, 77, has established a commanding lead in the delegate count over his only Republican opponent, Haley, 52.

Trump secured impressive victories in Texas, California and 11 other states.

Though the 15 states that voted on Tuesday didn’t have enough delegates for Trump to clinch the party’s nomination, he moved much closer to it. More than a third of all the Republican delegates were at stake on Super Tuesday, the biggest haul of any date on the 2024 primary calendar.

To win the presidential nomination of the Republican party, either of the two candidates needs 1,215 delegates, who are elected during the primaries.

Meanwhile, Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign on Wednesday after being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday, according to people familiar with her decision, leaving Donald Trump as the last remaining major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination.