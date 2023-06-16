US eases norms on eligibility criteria

Washington: The Biden administration has eased norms by releasing policy guidance on the eligibility criteria for those waiting for green cards to work and stay in America, days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22.

The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.

The guidance issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) regarding the eligibility criteria for initial

and renewal applications for Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) in compelling circumstances

is expected to help thousands of Indian technology professionals who are in the agonisingly long wait for a Green Card or permanent residency.

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a

document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently.

Immigration law provides for approximately 140,000 employment-based green cards to be issued each year.

However, only seven per cent of those green cards can go to individuals from a single country

annually.