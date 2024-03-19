US defense chief vows continued aid to Ukraine

Ramstein Air Base: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowed Tuesday that the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine’s war effort against Russia, even as the U.S. Congress remains stalled over funding to send additional weapons to the front.

“The United States will not let Ukraine fail,” said Austin, addressing more than 50 defense leaders from Europe and around the world who are meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

“This coalition will not let Ukraine fail. And the free world will not let Ukraine fail.” The meeting comes a week after U.S. defense officials managed to find and use 300 million in contract savings to fund a new package of military aid for Ukraine, pulling weapons from Pentagon stocks. It was the first tranche of weapons sent since December, even as battlefield conditions in Ukraine have been getting increasingly dire. The found money which officials called a “one-time shot” allowed the Defense Department to use presidential drawdown authority (PDA) to pull weapons and equipment from Pentagon stocks and send them quickly to Ukraine. The funds are then used to buy replacement items to ensure the U.S. military is ready to fight and protect the homeland.

U.S. leaders had insisted for the past three months that they couldn’t take more weapons off the shelves because they have run out of money to replenish the stocks. Congress has been deadlocked for months over a new 95 billion supplemental bill that includes about 60 billion in aid for Ukraine.

U.S. officials maintain there is bipartisan support for the package, but a number of Republicans oppose it and House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to bring the bill to the House floor

for a vote.