US defence chief urges nations to dig deep and give Ukraine more air defence systems

Ramstein Air Base: Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin urged allied leaders on Tuesday to “dig deep” and provide more air defence systems for Ukraine, to help the country block increasing barrages of Russian missiles.

But while the allies said they will discuss how they can best help Ukraine’s counteroffensive, they appeared no closer to commitments on the longer-range missiles that Kyiv’s leaders insist they need.

“Air defence is saving lives,” Austin said as he opened the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein air base

in Germany.”