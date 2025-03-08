US concerns on tariffs must be heard: WTO

Geneva: The World Trade Organisation chief urged America’s global trading partners on Friday to listen to US concerns about tariffs and engage in dialogue with Washington rather than embrace tit-for-tat measures on tariffs.

WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said it’s important for trade partners not to panic but to embrace dialogue in reaction to President Donald Trump’s threats in recent days to impose tariffs on close trade partners.

Trump’s tariffs targeting Mexico, Canada and China launched trade wars and caused the US stock market to plunge this week. They also triggered confusion because Trump delayed some of the tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

“I think we need to listen to the United States and listen to what their concerns are, and say, how can we also help them deal with their concerns,” she said, preferring to describe the threats and reversals as

“disruptions”.