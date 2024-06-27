US committed to partnering with Maldives, says Blinken

Washington/Male: The US has reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with the Maldives to promote a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, a senior state department official has said, amidst the archipelagic nation in the Indian Ocean moving closer to China.

This message was conveyed when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with visiting Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer on Tuesday in Washington, DC.

Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the US commitment to partnering with Maldives to promote a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Ever since Maldivian leader Mohamed Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, assumed charge as President in November last year, the Maldives has stepped up ties with Beijing and inked several bilateral agreements, including a defence cooperation deal.

Blinken’s reference to the Indo-Pacific is also significant since China is vehemently opposed to the US and other countries getting involved in a region where

Beijing has major maritime territorial disputes with countries such as the Philippines and Vietnam.

Blinken highlighted the US donation of eight patrol boats to the Maldives and, working with Congress, the planned provision of USD 2 million in hydrographic support to help the country mitigate the impact of rising sea levels, Miller said in a statement.

Blinken and Zameer discussed additional opportunities to enhance cooperation on addressing the climate crisis, economic growth, maritime security, and other bilateral priorities, it said.

“Met with Maldivian Foreign Minister @MoosaZameer to enhance the US-Maldives partnership and cooperation on climate,

economic growth, and maritime security,” posted Blinken on his X handle with the photos of the meeting.

Almost echoing the sentiment, Zameer posted on his X handle, “I am delighted to meet with the Honourable @SecBlinken, Secretary of State of the US, today. I reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the partnership between the Maldives and US in tackling climate change, promoting democracy and cooperation in maritime

security.”