US, China begin 2nd day of tariff talks

Geneva: The US and China on Sunday resumed crucial tariff talks that have put the global economy on edge, but appeared to have diverging views of where the negotiations presently stand.

US President Donald Trump wrote on social media that “great progress” was being made and even suggested a “total reset” was a possibility as the sides took their seats for the second and final scheduled day of discussions in Geneva.

Beijing has yet to comment directly, but its official news agency took a tough approach, saying China will “firmly reject any proposal that compromises core principles or undermines the broader cause of global equity”.

He gave no further details, and officials at the White House also offered little information during and after the opening day of discussions.

Two officials speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter confirmed that the talks had resumed on Sunday morning.

The discussions could help stabilise world markets roiled by the US-China standoff that has ships in port with goods from China unwilling to unload until they get final word on tariffs. The discussions have been shrouded in secrecy, and neither side made comments to reporters as they left Saturday.

In its editorial, Xinhua said, “Talks should never be a pretext for continued coercion or extortion, and China will firmly reject any proposal that compromises core principles or undermines the broader cause of global equity.”

Several convoys of black vehicles have been seen coming and going from the residence of the Swiss ambassador to the UN delegation in Geneva, which hosted the talks aimed at de-escalating trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies. Trump last month raised US tariffs on China to a combined 145%, and China retaliated by hitting American imports with a 125% levy. Tariffs that high essentially amount to the countries’ boycotting each other’s products, disrupting trade that last year topped $660 billion.