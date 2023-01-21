US cautions China against changing status quo on Taiwan

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cautioned China against changing the status quo on Taiwan which is vital to maintaining peace and stability in the region. Over the last few years, China has been trying to build military and economic pressure on Taiwan,

Blinken said during a conversation with University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics Founding Director David Axelrod on Friday.

“On Taiwan, what we have seen over the last few years is, I think, China made a decision that it was no longer comfortable with the status quo, a status quo that had prevailed for decades, that had actually been successful in terms of the relationship between our countries and managing what is a difficult situation,” the secretary of state said.

“We have seen them, over the last few years... ratchet up the pressure on Taiwan, military pressure, economic pressure, trying to cut off its ties to countries around the

world, to international organisations,” he said.