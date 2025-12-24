US border patrol agents arrest 30 Indian nationals living illegally

New York: US border patrol agents have arrested 30 Indian nationals, living illegally in

America, operating semitrucks with commercial driver’s licenses.

Border Patrol agents in the El Centro Sector in California arrested 49 illegal immigrants with commercial driver’s

licenses during vehicle stops at immigration checkpoints and in interagency operations, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement last week.

Between November 23 and December 12, agents apprehended 42 illegal individuals operating semitrucks with commercial driver’s licenses while travelling on interstate or traversing immigration checkpoints.