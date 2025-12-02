‘US benefited immensely from talented Indians’

New York: The US has been an “immense beneficiary” of talent from India, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said, and voiced strong support for the H1B visa programme, cautioning that shutting it down would “actually be very bad” for America.

The US tech billionaire made the remarks in an interview with investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath on his podcast ‘People by WTF’, released on Sunday. “Yes, I think America has benefited immensely from talented Indians who have come to America... America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India,” Musk said.

On the H-1B visa, the Tesla CEO said, while there has been some misuse of the work visa programme, he strongly believes that it should not be shut down. “It would be accurate to say that... some of the outsourcing companies have gamed the system on the H-1B front. And we need to stop the gaming of the system.

“But I’m certainly not in the school of thought that we should shut down the H-1B programme. That’s where some on the right are. I think they don’t realise that that would actually be very bad,” Musk said. His comments come at a time when the US has launched a massive crackdown to check abuse of the H-1B visa programme, used extensively by American technology companies to employ foreign workers. Indian professionals, including technology workers and physicians, form one of the largest groups of H-1B visa holders.

In September, US President Donald Trump issued a Proclamation titled ‘Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers’ as an important initial step to reform the H-1B nonimmigrant visa programme. Under the Proclamation, Trump announced a one-time fee of USD 100,000 on new H-1B visas, a move expected to impact Indian professionals seeking to work in the US. Responding to a question on whether the US “seems to have become anti-immigration to a certain extent”, Musk said there are different schools of thought on the issue.