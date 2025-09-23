US bars Iran’s diplomats from shopping at Costco without permission

New York: The Trump administration has barred Iranian diplomats based in or visiting New York from shopping at wholesale club stores like Costco and purchasing luxury goods in the United States without specific permission from the State Department.

In notices to be published this week in the Federal Register, the department’s Office of Foreign Missions determined that diplomatic memberships in wholesale club stores as well as diplomats’ ability to buy items such as watches, furs, jewellery, handbags, wallets, perfumes, tobacco, alcohol and cars are a “benefit” requiring US government approval.

Stores like Costco have been a favourite of Iranian diplomats posted to and visiting New York because they are able to buy large

quantities of products not available in their economically isolated country for relatively cheap prices and send them home.

The move is another step in the Trump administration’s crackdown on visas, including for leaders and diplomats seeking to serve as representatives at

the United Nations.