US backs Japan amid escalating tensions with China over Taiwan

Beijing/Tokyo: The United States on Friday reaffirmed its strong support for Japan, declaring its “unshakable” commitment to the bilateral alliance in response to China’s sharp reaction to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments on Taiwan.

China has stepped up its rhetoric against Japan, vehemently protesting Takaichi’s November 7 remarks, asserting a Chinese military attack on Taiwan could be a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, which could exercise its right to collective self-defence.

Takaichi’s comments in parliament suggested a possible response by Japanese defence forces in the event of a Taiwan contingency.

The US Ambassador to Japan, George Glass, who held talks with the Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, denounced China’s response to Takaichi’s comments, calling it “provocative”.

China’s moves are “very unhelpful and undermine regional stability,” Glass said, the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

“This is a classic case of Chinese economic coercion,” he said, referring to China’s move to ban aquatic imports from Japan.