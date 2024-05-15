US announces $2 bn arms package for Ukraine

Kyiv: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced a $2 billion arms package arms deal for Ukraine — most of the money coming from a package approved last month.

The announcement came Wednesday as Blinken was in Kyiv to reassure Ukraine of the US support as it attempts to fight off a new Russian offensive.

At his final event Wednesday of a two-day visit to Kyiv, Blinken said the Biden administration had approved a $2 billion, medium- and long-term foreign military financing package for Ukraine.

The packages generally send US taxpayer money to American defense firms to manufacture and ship weaponry and other military supplies to the recipient country.