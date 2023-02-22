‘US, allies will never waver in Ukraine’

President Joe Biden warned of ‘hard and bitter days ahead” as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears the one-year mark, but vowed that no matter what, the United States and allies “will not waver” in supporting the Ukrainians.

A day after his surprise visit to Kyiv, Biden used a strongly worded address in neighboring Poland to praise allies in Europe for stepping up over the past year and to send a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that “NATO will not be divided, and we will not tire.”

“One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv,” Biden said before a crowd of thousands outside Warsaw’s Royal Castle. “I can report: Kyiv stands strong. Kyiv stands proud. It stands tall and, most important, it stands free.”

With Russia and Ukraine each preparing spring offensives, Biden insisted there will be no backing down from what he’s portrayed as a global struggle between democracy and autocracy though polling suggests American support for ongoing military assistance appears to be softening.

“Democracies of the world will stand guard over freedom today, tomorrow and forever,” Biden declared. The US and allies will “have Ukraine’s back.”

Biden’s speech came a day after his unannounced trip to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and walked the city streets as an air raid siren blared.

Last year, weeks after Russian forces began their attacks on Ukraine, Biden delivered a harsh condemnation of Putin from the gardens of the castle. Speaking Tuesday to a crowd that included Polish citizens and Ukrainian refugees and millions more following in Ukraine, Russia and around the world he made his case that Putin’s war has been a failure.

“When President Putin ordered his tanks to roll into Ukraine, he thought we would roll over. He was wrong,” Biden said.

The president also declared “the democracies of the world have grown stronger” while the world’s autocrats including Putin have become weaker.

“Autocrats only understand one word no, no, no,” Biden said. “No, you will not take my country. No, you will not take my freedom. No, you will not take my future.”

Biden was using the trip to prepare allies for an ever-more-complicated stage of the war and to reassure allies in the region that the US was committed for the long haul. He met Tuesday with Moldovan President Maia Sandu who last week claimed Moscow was behind a plot to overthrow her country’s government using external saboteurs and with his host Polish President.