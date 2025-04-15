‘US airstrikes killed over 100 in Yemen’

Dubai: Since its start nearly a month ago, the intense campaign of US airstrikes under President Donald Trump targeting the rebels over their attacks on shipping in Mideast waters — related to the Israel-Hamas war — has killed over 120 people, according to casualty figures released Monday by the Houthis’ Health Ministry.

Footage aired by the Houthis’ al-Masirah satellite news channel showed firefighters spraying water on a raging fire they described as being sparked by the airstrikes.

Rubble littered a street as rescuers carried one person away from the site, which the rebels claimed was a ceramics factory in the Bani Matar neighbourhood of Sanaa, the capital. The Associated Press could not independently verify what was struck.

The US military’s Central Command, which oversees American military operations, did not acknowledge the strikes. That follows a pattern for the command, which now has authorisation from the White House to conduct strikes at will in the campaign that began March. The American military also hasn’t been providing any information on targets hit. The Houthis separately claimed Sunday night they shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemen’s Hajjah governorate, which sits to the northwest of the country on the Red Sea on the country’s border with Saudi Arabia.