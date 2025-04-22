US airstrikes kill 12 in Yemen’s capital

Dubai: US airstrikes targeting Yemen’s capital killed 12 people and wounded 30 others, the Houthi rebels said early Monday.

The deaths mark the latest in America’s intensified campaign of strikes targeting the rebels. The US military’s Central Command did not immediately acknowledge the strikes.

The Houthis described the strike as hitting the Farwa neighbourhood market in Sanaa’s Shuub district. That area has been targeted before

by the Americans.

Strikes overnight into Monday also hit other areas of the country. The strikes come after US airstrikes hit the Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen

last week.