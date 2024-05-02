US accuses Russia of using chemical weapons in ongoing Ukraine war

Washington: The United States has accused Russia of the use of the chemical weapon chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops in the ongoing conflict, and has ordered the sanctioning of over 280 individuals and entities to impose additional costs on Russia for its foreign aggression.

“The Department of State is concurrently delivering to Congress a determination pursuant to the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act) regarding Russia’s use of the chemical weapon chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops. Pursuant to the CBW Act, the Department is re-imposing restrictions on foreign military financing, U.S. Government lines of credit, and export licenses for defence articles and national security-sensitive items going to Russia,” the US State Dept

stated.