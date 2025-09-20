UNSC votes against lifting Iran ‘snapback’ sanctions

United Nations: A UN Security Council resolution aimed at halting the reimposition of sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme failed Friday after weeks of last-ditch diplomatic talks appeared to break down days before the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders.

The resolution put forth by South Korea, did not garner the support of the nine countries required to halt the series of sanctions from taking effect at the end of the month, as outlined in Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Only four countries — China, Russia, Pakistan and Algeria — supported the effort, with some using the meeting to blast the European leaders for what they called an unjustified and illegal action against Iran.

“Their only goal now is to use the council as a tool for their bad faith play, as a lever to exert pressure on the state in favour of a state which is trying to defend its sovereign interests,” the Russian ambassador to the UN, said.