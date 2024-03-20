UN’s Guterres decries violence in Myanmar as military airstrikes kill at least 25 Rohingya in west

Military airstrikes in western Myanmar killed at least 25 members of the country’s Muslim Rohingya minority, including children, local media reported, prompting the UN chief to express concerns over the escalating violence.

According to the reports, the airstrikes took place early on Monday morning and targeted the village of Thada, north of Minbya township in Rakhine state. The strikes also left another 25 people wounded. The military government had no immediate comment on the reports.

UN Secretary-General Ant nio Guterres expressed deep concern over “the deteriorating situation and escalation of conflict in Myanmar”, according to a spokesperson.

The UN chief “condemns all forms of violence and reiterates his call for the protection of civilians, including aid workers in accordance with international humanitarian law, for the cessation of hostilities, and humanitarian access,” said Guterres’ deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq, in a statement on Monday.