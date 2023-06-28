Unrest in France over death of 17-year-old

France’s government on Wednesday announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed during a police check. The killing prompted nationwide concern and widespread messages of indignation and condolences, including from soccer star Kylian Mbappe.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the young man’s death “inexplicable and inexcusable.”

It also triggered unrest in multiple towns around Paris. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 31 people were arrested, 25 police officers injured and 40 cars burned in overnight unrest.

The tensions focused around the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where lawyers say 17-year-old Nael M. was killed on Tuesday during a traffic check. The police officer suspected of firing on him was detained and faces potential manslaughter charges, according to the Nanterre prosecutor’s office.

The Nanterre neighbourhood where Nael lived remained on edge on Wednesday morning, with police on guard around the regional administration, and burned car wreckage and overturned garbage bins still visible in some areas.