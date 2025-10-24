University of East London strikes sector-first pact for Indian student welfare

London: The University of East London (UEL) and National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK have clinched a sector-first pact to establish a new model of collaboration, geared towards the welfare, employability and success of Indian students in Britain.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at the university’s Stratford campus last week creates a strategic framework

to deliver inclusive initiatives and provide practical support to students, from before their arrival from India through to post-graduation. With data suggesting that one in every 20 Indians choosing the UK as their higher education destination has been drawn to UEL, the MoU is intended as a blueprint for best practice in international student engagement.

“Internationally mobile Indian students make a hugely positive contribution to UEL and the wider UK community,” said Professor Amanda Broderick, who signed the pact as UEL Vice-Chancellor.

“Our collaboration with NISAU builds on UEL’s long-standing partnerships across India — from our research and innovation collaborations to our growing

alumni network and our pioneering India Industry Advisory Board — all focused on preparing students for global success,” she said. The partnership builds on the university’s collaboration with some of the largest recruiters of UEL graduates – Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant, HSBC, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys – to co-design skills pathways and support graduate employability.

“Together, we will work to ensure Indian students and graduates

not only achieve academically but also feel a true sense of belonging during their time in the UK,” said Sanam Arora, who signed the MoU as NISAU UK Chair. agencies