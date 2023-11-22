University College London unveils 100 new scholarships for Indian students

: University College London (UCL) has announced a new scholarship scheme to enable 100 of India’s brightest students to study in the UK as well as its first-ever Summer School for pre-university students in the country.

UCL, one of the UK’s leading universities, said on Tuesday that its new India Excellence Scholarships will support Indian students with an outstanding academic record to pursue full-time Master’s degree studies at the institution. For the 2024-25 academic year, 33 scholarships will be available for exceptional students who have or are on track to achieve a first-class degree.