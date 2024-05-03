Universities take steps to prevent pro-Palestinian protest disruptions

Ann Arbor: With student protests over the Israel-Hamas war disrupting campuses nationwide, several major universities are intent on ensuring that commencement ceremonies — joyous milestones for graduates, their families and friends — go off without a hitch this weekend.

It won’t be easy. Colleges are hiring extra security, screening attendees at venues and emphasising that significant disruptions by pro-Palestinian protesters won’t be tolerated. At the same time, they’re pledging to honour free-speech rights by designating protest zones.

“Milestone is a perfect word,” said Ken Burdick of Tampa, Florida, describing his daughter’s graduation Saturday at the University of Michigan. He hopes the big day goes untarnished.

“People can exercise their First Amendment rights without disrupting or creating fear,” Burdick said of protesters.

More than 8,000 graduates — and 63,000 spectators — are expected for Saturday’s festivities inside Michigan Stadium, known as The Big House. There will be security screening, and disruptive protesters could be subject to removal. Public safety officers and staff who commonly monitor major events, such as fall football games, will be present. Author and historian Brad Meltzer is the featured speaker.

In March, an annual event recognising students with high academic achievement ended early when pro-Palestinian protesters raised

provocative signs and drowned out remarks by President Santa Ono, yelling, “You are funding genocide!” The university subsequently drafted a policy that could lead to student expulsions and staff dismissals for event disruptions, though it hasn’t been finalised.

“It was painful for everyone who had gathered — and especially so for members of our Jewish community,” Ono said two days later.

Protesters have erected dozens of tents on the Diag, a historic space for campus activism more than a mile away from the stadium. They’re demanding that Michigan cut financial ties with companies connected to Israel. There has been no effort to break up the encampment and no arrests.

“We respect and uphold the principles of free expression, and also recognize that no one is entitled to disrupt university activities,” Laurie McCauley, Michigan’s chief academic officer, said in an email to students and staff about commencement.

Blake Richards, 25, is earning a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry.

Richards plans to be at the football stadium on Saturday after participating in a smaller ceremony Thursday for chemistry students.