UnitedHealthcare CEO shot, killed outside New York City hotel

New York: Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan where he was scheduled to speak at an investor meeting Wednesday morning, according to a person briefed on the investigation.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the investigation.

Police did not release the victim’s name, but said a 50-year-old was shot around 6.45 am outside a Hilton before the shooter fled.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

The preliminary police investigation indicated the shooting was not random, according to Mayor Eric Adams.