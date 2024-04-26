‘United team Pak could defeat negative forces’

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Army chief General Syed Asim Munir said on Friday that a “united team Pakistan” could defeat “negative forces”, as he asserted that negative propaganda and social media trolls could not distract the nation from marching towards its development and prosperity.

Addressing the Green Pakistan Initiative conference, Gen. Munir said that the country’s armed forces, with the nation’s support, would defeat all the inimical forces bent on impeding Pakistan’s development and prosperity, Geo News reported.

He asserted that negative propaganda and social media trolls could not distract the nation from marching towards its development and prosperity.

“Let us all reject negative forces together and focus on Pakistan’s journey of development and stability,” he was quoted as saying.

“We are all a united team Pakistan – InshaAllah (God willing), with the cooperation and support of the people, all efforts of those who distract and obstruct Pakistan’s development journey will fail,” he said.

Stressing the need for overpowering economic challenges, Gen. Munir said that complete independence without economic stability is not possible.

“In today’s era, complete independence is not possible without economic stability,” he said, warning that “no instability will be tolerated.