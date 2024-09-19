UNGA widely supports Palestinian resolution

United Nations: The UN General Assembly strongly supported a nonbinding Palestinian resolution Wednesday demanding that Israel end its “unlawful presence” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank within a year. The vote in the 193-member world body was 124-14, with 43 abstentions. Israel’s UN Ambassador, Danny Danon, called it “a shameful decision that backs the Palestinian Authority’s diplomatic terrorism.”

“Instead of marking the anniversary of the October 7 massacre by condemning Hamas and calling for the release of all 101 of the remaining hostages, the General Assembly continues to dance to the music of the Palestinian Authority, which backs the Hamas murderers,” Danon said. The resolution comes as Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza approaches its first anniversary and as violence in the West Bank reaches new highs. The war was triggered by Hamas attacks in southern Israel on October 7.

The resolution, which also demands the withdrawal of all Israeli forces and the evacuation of settlers from the occupied Palestinian territories “without delay,” is not legally binding.