UNGA seeks return of Rohingyas to Myanmar

DHAKA: The UN General Assembly’s Third Committee has adopted by consensus a resolution on Rohingya Muslims, urging renewed global efforts for a durable solution to the crisis and for the safe, voluntary return of Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Jointly tabled by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Union (EU), the resolution was cosponsored by 105 countries on Wednesday, according to a message received here from Bangladesh mission to the UN in New York.

Adopted annually since 2017, it expresses deep concern over persistent human rights violations in Rakhine State, targeted persecution of Rohingya Muslims, restrictions on humanitarian access, and the continued influx of Rohingyas into Bangladesh and neighbouring countries.

The resolution also calls for sustained international engagement to ensure the safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya to their homeland.

Following the adoption, the Bangladesh delegation thanked member states for their continued support but voiced disappointment that

no meaningful progress had been achieved in the last eight years toward enabling the return of the displaced population.