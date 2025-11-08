UN votes on resolution to remove Syrian Prez from sanctions list

United Nations: The UN Security Council has voted on a US-backed resolution to remove Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa from the 1267 ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions list, a move described by Council members as a “strong political signal” of recognising a “new era” in the war-torn country.

The 15-nation Council voted Thursday on the resolution that decided to “delist” al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Hasan Khattab from the ISIL and Al-Qaida Sanctions List.