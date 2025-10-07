UN rights body orders probe into human rights in Afghanistan, with focus on women

Geneva: The UN’s top human rights body agreed on Monday to set up an ongoing probe of human rights violations in Afghanistan under the Taliban, including against women and girls, in a measure pushed for by the European Union.

With no opposition and only China opting out of the consensus, the Human Rights Council agreed to set up an “ongoing, independent investigative mechanism” to monitor rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return to power over four years ago.

The resolution aims to prepare case files that could be used by international justice, such as at the International Criminal Court, and build on work by the special investigator that the 47-member-country council has already created, among other things.

That investigator — special rapporteur Richard Bennett — last month said the Taliban have “weaponised” the legal and judicial system to oppress women and girls in what amounts to “crimes against humanity.”

Among the steps taken, the Taliban suspended laws that protected the rights of women and girls, including one that had criminalised 22 forms of violence against women, including rape and forced marriage.

The Taliban dismissed all judges under the previous US-backed government, including 270 women, replacing them with men who lack legal training and hand down decisions based on edicts issued by the Taliban, Bennett said.

Wang Nian, a Chinese envoy in Geneva focusing on human rights, said Afghanistan has recently “taken various measures for stability, economic growth and improvement of people’s livelihoods. The overall security situation has remained stable.” agencies